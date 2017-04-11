Under Armour launch impressive SS17 apparel collection

Under Armour’s new Spring/Summer collection, as exhibited by Jordan Spieth and Matthew Fitzpatrick at this year’s Masters, has been unveiled.

This performance led range features a wealth of innovative technologies aimed at helping you perform better and feel more comfortable out on the golf course.

Watch - Under Armour Spieth One review

Highlighting this new range is the Threadborne polo (RRP £60, above). Innovative Threadborne Microthread technology in the fabric allows the shirt to dry faster, meaning it won’t cling to you, won’t chafe and stretches without absorbing sweat.

Its Moisture Transport System also helps to wick sweat, while its 4-way stretch fabrication allows for greater mobility in any direction. Rounding off this tech packed polo is anti-odour technology that prevents the growth of odour-causing microbes.

The Coolswitch Upright (RRP £55, above) and Pivot polos (RRP £50) use an exclusive coating on the inside that pulls heat away from your skin, making you actually feel cool and able to perform longer.

These shirts features the modern styling we’ve come to except from the performance led brand and also offer 30+ UPF protection against the sun’s harmful rays.

Under Armour’s popular Match Play Taper Pant (RRP £55) is both lightweight and breathable. Made from soft, stretchy woven fabric, they provide total comfort and their Moisture Transport System helps to wick sweat away from the body.

The Match Play Vented Taper Pant (RRP £65, above), meanwhile, offers even more breathability thanks to a highly durable mesh body fabric. Both of these are also available as shorts, perfect for when the sun is really shinning.

Under Armour’s Storm SweaterFleece ¼ zip (RRP £55, above) is ideal for those cooler summer evenings and is now also available as a vest. These lightweight tops will keep you warm and dry as Under Armour Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability.

Completing the new collection is a wide range of accessories as well as Under Armour’s 2017 footwear range, which includes the signature Spieth One along with four other models.

Under Armour SS17 apparel collection

Available: Now

Prices: As above

More info: underarmour.co.uk

Twitter:@UAGolf