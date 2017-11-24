There are no results available.
Golf News

Unmissable Black Friday deals at American Golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine24 November, 2017
American Golf
Agcollage

You could do a lot worse than visit your local American Golf store this Black Friday if you’re looking for some unmissable offers on golf gear.

Heading the deals on offer at Europe’s No.1 golf retailer are 10% off all golf clubs. Yes, that’s right, 10% off ALL golf clubs. Examples of this are:

• TaylorMade M2 driver (Was: £329 – Now: £296)
• Callaway EPIC driver (Was: £429 – Now: £386)
• Ping G400 irons (Was: £679 – Now: £612)

But the deals, which are available in store and online, aren’t just restricted to golf clubs. Among the other fantastic deals that can be snapped up are:

A dozen Nike RZN balls

Was: £19.99
Now: £9.99

298090 1

FootJoy Freestyle shoes

Was: £99.99
Now: £69.99

Fj17 Mens Free Style 57340 Right

Ping Rosco II trousers

Was: £49.99
Now: £24.99

Ping

Calvin Klein Tribecca windtop

Was: £69.99
Now: £34.99

Ck

Don’t hesitate, head to your local store or visit americangolf.co.uk now.

-

