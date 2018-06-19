US Open champ Brooks Koepka 'always overlooked'

"I always feel like I'm overlooked."



Those were the words of Brooks Koepka after he earned back-to-back US Open titles. Perhaps not anymore.

The 28-year-old now has more major titles to his name than Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia and, after closing out a two-under-par final round to win by one from Tommy Fleetwood, he revealed that it doesn't bother him in the slightest.

"I couldn’t care less, though," he added. "It doesn't bug me. I just kind of keep doing what I'm doing, keep plugging away, kind of hide behind closed doors sometimes, which is nice, kind of the way I'd like to keep it. Although sometimes it's kind of impossible."

A key to Koepka's success was that, unlike many of his peers, he didn't allow himself to get down about Saturday's course conditions, with it deemed by some as unplayable.



Pretty special to be able to share this moment with my #ULTRAdad. Happy Father’s Day ... now it’s time to celebrate!! #USOpenpic.twitter.com/y7Ns2OJrnf — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 18, 2018

"Everybody's got to play the same golf course," continued Koepka, who is up to a career-high No.4 in the world rankings. "Yesterday probably should have been like it was today in hindsight, but it is what it is.



"You've got to keep going, keep plugging away, and don't get caught up in all the talk and just keep focused on what you're doing. You can't get away from it and start being negative. I feel like it gets some negative thoughts going. If you start complaining, you're looking for excuses. I'm not really one to make excuses."



Koepka was also full of praise for runner-up Fleetwood - who he played with in the final round at Erin Hills last year - and is adamant that it won't be long before the affable Englishman is holding some major silverware of his own.

"He seems to bring it every time it's a U.S. Open," he added. "Last year, playing with him in the final round, it was pretty impressive. He played very well. He's a great player.



"I mean, I've known him for maybe five years now, going on that roughly. But he's an incredible player. He'll definitely be holding some major championships here soon."

