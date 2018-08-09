US PGA Championship endures disastrous start on ELEVEN SPORTS

Last month, ELEVEN SPORTS promised to deliver “innovative ways of delivering leading sports action” when it was announced it was getting the exclusive, live UK & Ireland broadcast rights for the US PGA Championship.



Well, we’ve got to hand it to them: showing no golf is certainly innovative.

Coverage of today’s first round at Bellerive, which was scheduled to begin at 1.30pm on the ELEVEN SPORTS website, got off to the worst possible start.

Footage of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy hitting shots on the range was silent apart from the occasional bit of what sounded like high-pitched microphone feedback.



That continued until approximately 1.50pm, when coverage cut to footage of the announcers getting prepared in their booth, checking their phones and seemingly oblivious to the fact that they were live on-air.

Around four minutes later, the feed was pulled abruptly and replaced with a loop of adverts, which ran for 20 minutes until coverage finally got underway… 40 minutes after featured group footage was scheduled to have begun.

Needless to say, those who have signed up to view the final men’s major championship of the season via the “global sports provider” were largely unimpressed…

@ElevenSports_UK the golf worked for about 2 mins and is gone now! — Peter Collins (@pncollins) August 9, 2018

@ElevenSports_UK says golf coverage starts at 1.30pm but currently just watching the same ads on repeat??? Any reason? — Paul Barry (@paulbarry07) August 9, 2018

@ElevenSports_UK this is an absolute joke. Golf coverage from 1.30 and I’m watching rolling adverts — Sam Cohen (@SCohen0) August 9, 2018

Wassssssssssssssssup!!!!! @ElevenSports_UK



Before the golf streaming dropped off that's the extent of the commentary I managed to hear before the high pitched beep made me turn it off. #notagoodstart — Richard Jones (@rij2707) August 9, 2018

@ElevenSports_UK not the best start. All I am getting is rolling ads. Are we doing something wrong? — Jorge (@jp2putts) August 9, 2018

@ElevenSports_UK Why has the Golf not started? Thought it was meant to be 1.30pm? — Roger Westwood (@RogerWestwood) August 9, 2018

Ye I am watching the same content reel over and over again and you were supposed to be on-air 30 mins ago. Pathetic — Tom (@t_c_row) August 9, 2018

@ElevenSports_UK@GeorgeElek all I want to do is watch the golf and there has been like 5 minutes of promo crap still on?! — Sam Joyce (@totalkeepball) August 9, 2018

@ElevenSports_UK

Thought PGA coverage started at 1.30?

Watched a bit of warm up with no sound, then commentators that clearly didn’t know they were live!

Now, the same advert, over and over! What’s happening? — ⚒ Storey ⚒ (@paulstoreysmith) August 9, 2018

@ElevenSports_UK I’m trying to watch the featured groups for PGA but I’m only getting a stream of adverts - I thought the featured groups coverage started at 1:30? — Cian (@cianmnugent) August 9, 2018

Credit where it's due, ELEVEN SPORTS stepped up and quickly apologised for the issues.



Our sincerest apologies for the issues we are encountering with the feed from the US. We are working to resolve them as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) August 9, 2018

ELEVEN SPORTS is streaming all four rounds of the championship live and free of charge (through a seven-day trial) through its website, www.elevensports.uk, as well as on iOS and Android mobile and tablet apps.

The opening two rounds are also being streamed free on social media through the ELEVEN SPORTS UK Facebook page.

The US PGA Championship marks ELEVEN SPORT’S UK launch. The company has also secured exclusive rights for La Liga and Serie A football.

