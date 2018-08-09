search
HomeGolf NewsUS PGA Championship endures disastrous start on ELEVEN SPORTS

Golf News

US PGA Championship endures disastrous start on ELEVEN SPORTS

By Michael McEwan09 August, 2018
Us Pga Championship Leaderboard

Last month, ELEVEN SPORTS promised to deliver “innovative ways of delivering leading sports action” when it was announced it was getting the exclusive, live UK & Ireland broadcast rights for the US PGA Championship.

Well, we’ve got to hand it to them: showing no golf is certainly innovative.

Coverage of today’s first round at Bellerive, which was scheduled to begin at 1.30pm on the ELEVEN SPORTS website, got off to the worst possible start.

Footage of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy hitting shots on the range was silent apart from the occasional bit of what sounded like high-pitched microphone feedback.

That continued until approximately 1.50pm, when coverage cut to footage of the announcers getting prepared in their booth, checking their phones and seemingly oblivious to the fact that they were live on-air.

Around four minutes later, the feed was pulled abruptly and replaced with a loop of adverts, which ran for 20 minutes until coverage finally got underway… 40 minutes after featured group footage was scheduled to have begun.

Needless to say, those who have signed up to view the final men’s major championship of the season via the “global sports provider” were largely unimpressed…

Credit where it's due, ELEVEN SPORTS stepped up and quickly apologised for the issues.

ELEVEN SPORTS is streaming all four rounds of the championship live and free of charge (through a seven-day trial) through its website, www.elevensports.uk, as well as on iOS and Android mobile and tablet apps.

The opening two rounds are also being streamed free on social media through the ELEVEN SPORTS UK Facebook page.

The US PGA Championship marks ELEVEN SPORT’S UK launch. The company has also secured exclusive rights for La Liga and Serie A football.

Are you watching the US PGA Championship on ELEVEN SPORTS?

Let us know what you've made of the coverage so far and the platform you're viewing it on? Or perhaps you're not watching it - if so, tell us why. Leave your opinions and thoughts in our Comments section below.

