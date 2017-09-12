USA inflict heaviest Walker Cup defeat on GB&I in 20 years

Team USA inflicted the heaviest Walker Cup defeat on Great Britain & Ireland since 1997 as they ran out 19-7 winners at Los Angeles Country Club.



It equals the 12-point deficit of 18-6 at Quaker Ridge 20 years ago as only David Boote of GB&I managed a win in the Sunday singles as the Stars & Stripes took the session 8-2.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, along with 2016 Amateur champion Scott Gregory, halved their matches, with the latter GB&I’s best performer, helping contribute to two-and-a-half of the team’s seven points.

In truth, it was always going to be a tall order for GB&I as, heading into the event, USA boasted seven of the top 12 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. In contrast, GB&I only had three players in the top 20.

“I’m so proud of all the players,” said USA captain John ‘Spider’ Miller, who led the team in their record defeat at Royal Lytham & St Annes two years ago. “They have conducted themselves great this week, they have done everything I've asked, and I'm very proud of them all.”

Stand-in GB&I captain Andy Ingram, who replaced Craig Watson at the last-minute due to an illness in the Scot’s immediate family, added: “The Americans are amazing, what a team. Got to take my hat off to them, they have been superb all week.”