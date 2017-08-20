USA wins 2017 Solheim Cup

The United States has successfully defended the Solheim Cup, beating Europe 16½-11½ at Des Moines Golf & Country Club in Iowa.

Leading 10½-5½ going into the Sunday singles, Juli Inkster’s side knew that they required only three-and-a-half points from the remaining 12 to retain the trophy they won in Germany two years ago.

Lexi Thompson delivered a halve after a thrilling match with Anna Nordqvist at the top of the order.

Nordqvist raced into a four-up lead after four holes, a lead she still held at the turn, only for Thompson to play her next seven holes in eight-under to lead by one after 16. She held that lead going down the last but was denied a win when her Swedish opponent stuck her approach to within a foot. Lexi conceded the putt and, when she was unable to make a birdie of her own, the match was halved.

Paula Creamer and Cristie Kerr then claimed victories in quick succession over Georgia Hall and Mel Reid respectively to put the US into a 13-6 lead and one point from retaining the trophy.

Caroline Masson reduced the arrears with a 4&2 win over Michelle Wie before Scotland's Catriona Matthew secured her 22nd career Solheim Cup point with a one-up victory in her match with Stacy Lewis.

When Carlota Ciganda defeated Brittany Lincicome 4&3 the gap was reduced to 13-9.

But the US was not to be denied.

With Lisette Salas lying dormie-two in her match with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, US rookie Angel Yin, above, had a chance to win the Cup outright on the 18th hole of her match with Karine Icher but raced her birdie putt past the hole.

However, she made the one coming back tout the US into an unassailable lead and spark jubilant scenes amongst the US team and their supporters.

When Gerina Piller moved into a dormie-three lead over Florentyna Park, the outright win was assured and, ultimately, confirmed when Salas converted a short putt at the 18th to win one-up over Ewart-Shadoff.

Results in full

Anna Nordqvist halved with Lexi Thompson

Georgia Hall lost to Paula Creamer, 1-up

Mel Red lost to Cristie Kerr, 2&1

Catriona Matthew beat Stacy Lewis, 1-up

Karine Icher halved with Amy Yin

Caroline Masson beat Michelle Wie, 4&2

Jodi Ewart Shadoff lost to Lizette Salas, 1-up

Charley Hull beat Brittany Lang, 1-up

Carlota Ciganda beat Brittany Lincicome, 4&3

Florentyna Parker lost to Gerina Piller, 4&2

Madelene Sagstrom beat Austin Ernst 3&2

Emily Pedersen lost to Danielle Kang, 3&1