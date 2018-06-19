search
HomeGolf NewsUSGA admits mistakes as players savage US Open course set-up

Golf News

USGA admits mistakes as players savage US Open course set-up

By Michael McEwan17 June, 2018
Mike Davis

Mike Davis, the CEO of the USGA, has admitted that he and his team got it wrong in setting up Shinnecock Hills for the third round of this year’s US Open. 

Davis faced the media at the completion of play last night at the end of a wild day in which the field played the course in an average of 5.3 shots over par and where three-over now leads the tournament.

And that’s to say nothing of Phil Mickelson’s incredible rules breach.

“We felt good about the set-up when we left this morning,” explained Davis. “We felt that it would work well given the forecast we had, but I think that, now that I'm sitting here, we would say that parts of this test of golf simply were too tough.


“We simply got higher winds than we anticipated. The grass really began to dry out. In fact, if you looked at it at the end, it was almost wilting around there, and it just didn't have enough grass to hold the ball up.

“We must slow the course down tonight, and we will. So that probably means more water applied.”

Davis’ explanation did little to placate some of the players who had to take the course in the worst of the conditions.

Ian Poulter was particularly critical:

Plenty of others chimed in, too.

What did you make of the course set-up?

Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

