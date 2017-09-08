Vandals damage eight greens at Scottish golf club

Vandals have forced entry and damaged greens at a popular Scottish Highlands golf club.



It is understood that eight greens were affected by the mindless act with tyre marks –from either a motorcycle or quad bike – particularly evident on the fourth, ninth and 14th greens.

Course manager at Tain, Iain Macleod, took to Facebook to post images of the damage and had no hesitation in phoning the police.

“Had some unwanted visitors last night,” he wrote. “Broke down the fence at the Forestry and then drove over eight greens on bikes and maybe a quad bike.

“Damage to greens only superficial but could be worse another time, so police called.”

Constable Kelly Munro told the The Press and Journal: “This was a deliberate act which appears to have been caused by vehicles similar to a motorcycle, a scrambler style bike or possibly quad bikes.

“Anyone who saw any people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area at the time are asked to make contact as soon as possible.

“You can call 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to pass information anonymously.”