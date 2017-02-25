VC Golf headphones to boost your game

• All-new golf-specific headphones from FX-Sport at retail

A set of headphones specifically designed for golfers has gone to retail with a host of innovative and game-changing features.

The VC Golf headphones from FX-Sport give players world-class insight into all aspects of golf psychology, how to practice correctly and how to improve on-course energy and overall golf fitness.

They are lightweight, water resistant and fit wire-free on the ear, and come complete with an integrated 8GB premium mp3 player.

VC Golf content, which comes preloaded, offers invaluable insight into the mental game. Psychological experts teach golfers how to prepare, focus and implement mental toughness techniques during a round or in competition.

Additionally, for golf practice drills and workouts, the user can choose to have their own music play or have silence between the messages of instruction.

Messages play automatically at designated times as the user performs the drills.

VC Golf includes practices for ‘On the Driving Range’, ‘Around the Green’ and ‘On the Green’, with drills ranging from 15-minute putting practices to 90-minute driving range practice combinations.

The VC Golf also arrives with many ‘Off the Course’ audio podcasts from all the coaches, dealing the mental side of the game.

“The VC Golf will allow a user to access world-class advice for real time practice on the driving range and on or around the green,” said FX-Sport founder, Duncan Walsh. “It becomes a ‘go to’ device for pre-round physical and psychological warm-ups, as well as golf specific workouts to strengthen and improve balance and flexibility.

“The VC Golf is also a device that not only motivates a user to practice more, but also provides guidance on how best to practice.”

Psychologists include Dr Morris Pickens and David MacKenzie. Pickens is regarded as one of the best golf psychologists in the USA and works with major winners Zach Johnson and Stewart Cink, as well as other PGA Tour pros.

