Vice-captain? No, Tiger Woods wants to PLAY in 2018 Ryder Cup

At the very least, he’ll be there as a vice-captain but that’s not enough for Tiger Woods – the 14-time major winner wants to play in this year’s Ryder Cup in France.



Woods, 42, is targeting a place in captain Jim Furyk’s team as the US looks to retain the trophy it won so convincingly at Hazeltine in 2016.

At present, the former world No.1 – seven times a player in the Ryder Cup – is well down the pecking order to make the US team. He’s currently lying in 33rd place on the points list, behind the likes of Brendan Steele, Patton Kizzire and Ted Potter Jnr.



RELATED - Tiger named vice-captain for 2018 Ryder Cup

MORE - Jack Nicklaus makes bold Tiger prediction



However, such has been the impressive nature of his return from injury so far this year, many are touting him to make a late push to force his way into the team.

Tiger Woods talks to the media following his pro-am round with Peyton Manning. https://t.co/HEAV9ww7v6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 30, 2018

Speaking to the media ahead of this week’s Memorial Tournament, Woods, who last played in the 2012 match at Medinah, admitted that it’s a goal of his to play at Le Golf National this September.



RELATED - Tiger to captain 2019 US Presidents Cup team



“Of course I want to play,” he said. “I haven't played in a while. I have a lot of work to do between now and then to be part of the team as a player. I'm going to be part of it either way as an assistant captain. And I know that the players and the captain wear different outfits as part of the Ryder Cup and I would really like to screw that up!”



MORE - Tiger puts new irons in the bag



Qualifying for the 2018 US Ryder Cup team concludes at the PGA Championship in August. The top eight players on the standings after the final major of the year qualify automatically, with the team rounded out by four captain’s picks.