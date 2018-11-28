search
Vice Golf unveils stylish new beanie hats just in time for winter

By Michael McEwan28 November, 2018
Vice Beanies All

To perform like a champ during the winter, you have to prepare like a champ – and that means getting yourself ready for whatever the elements throw at you.

To that end, it makes sense to invest in a beanie hat to keep your head and ears warm, no matter how low the temperatures dip out on the course.

Vice Golf, the pioneering premium golf ball brand, has broadened its product line-up to offer golfers thee stylish and incredibly affordable winter beanies.

There are three different categories in the range: ZIG ZAG, which first appeared in 2017, as well as the new COLLEGE and SOLID beanies. 

Let’s take a closer look at each…

Vice Beanies Solid

SOLID

Unlike other Vice beanies, Vice SOLID beanies have no inner fleece lining and their fluffy, flexible rib material keep golfers´ heads warm without overheating them. Available in five different colours, they feature a tonal VICE GOLF box logo on the forehead, adjust to the head form and suit even very large head sizes.

Vice Beanies College

COLLEGE

Made from elastic acryl fibre and with an extra inner arctic fleece lining, Vice COLLEGE beanies keep golfers warm in even the coldest, windiest conditions and are highly comfortable and breathable at the same time. The non-detachable pom-pom completes the winter look. Take your pick from four different styles.

Vice Beanies Zig Zag

ZIG ZAG

Like the COLLEGE edition hats, the ZIG ZAG beanies are made from elastic acryl fibre and with an extra inner arctic fleece lining. The boldly embroided VICE slogan on the forehead of the beanie has been so well received in 2017 that the range has been expanded to include five different styles in different colours.

The hats are priced at £19.99 and are available to buy direct from Vice Golf at vicegolf.com

