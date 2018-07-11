search
VisitScotland advertising 'Dream Golf Job' - and YOU could land it!

Golf News

VisitScotland advertising 'Dream Golf Job' - and YOU could land it!

By bunkered.co.uk09 July, 2018
VisitScotland Dream Golf Job Golf In Scotland Scottish Golf Ryder Cup The Open The Open Championship
Scottish Golf Flag

Do you dream of a job where all you do is play golf?

Well, thanks to VisitScotland, one lucky individual is about to get just that.

Okay, so it’s not an official job and it’s only for two weeks, but who cares, right?

• Work begins on new Fife golf course

• It's child's play for Royal Troon and GolPhin

The team at VisitScotland are looking for the right candidate to play golf in all seven golfing regions around Scotland in what they’re describing as a proper ‘golf extravaganza’.

As well as playing some of the best courses, you’ll also unearth unique golf experiences and sample the amazing Scottish hospitality, food, drink and lots more.

The lucky winner will play a Ryder Cup venue, a course where The Open began, the No.2 course in the world as voted by Golf Digest, plus many more.

What’s the catch? There’s only one: you’ll be required to create amazing content on the courses, at the places you stay, where you eat out and areas you explore and so on.

• Knox moves into 2018 Ryder Cup reckoning

• Legends throw weight behind Gleneagles 2018

Applications are open from today until July 27, with the lucky applicant to be announced on August 3.

To find out more, along with full details of how to apply, check out visitscotlandgolf.com/bestgolfjob

