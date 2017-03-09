VisitScotland: Vote for best Scots golf holes

• VisitScotland launch poll to find Scotland’s best golf holes

• The poll includes some of the world’s most famous courses

• But it also features some hidden gems that show #ScotSpirit

VisitScotland has launched an online poll to find the nation’s most beloved golf holes from almost 600 courses across Scotland.

The poll, which includes some of the most famous golf courses in the world, will look to gather views from thousands of golfers worldwide to find golf holes in Scotland that have #ScotSpirit – a feature of the national tourism organisation’s Spirit of Scotland campaign.

“This is no easy decision but we look forward to analysing the results” – Malcolm Roughead

From a shortlist of 26 courses spanning multiple regions of Scotland, golfers are being asked to vote for their favourite holes in seven distinct categories ranging from the best opening hole to the hole with the best view.

Including renowned holes such as the Postage Stamp at Royal Troon (above) and the Road Hole at St Andrews (below) to more hidden gems such as the 12th at Hopeman or the sixth at Lamlash, the poll seeks to find those holes that engender #ScotSpirit among golfers.

>>> VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE GOLF HOLES <<<

“Golf is one of Scotland’s great gifts to the world and we know that golfers experience a special feeling when they tee it up in the country where the game began,” said Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland.

“We call that feeling #ScotSpirit and we’re excited to launch this poll to find the holes that have the hairs standing up on the back of golfers’ necks.

“With so many fantastic courses across Scotland, the Home of Golf, this is no easy decision but we look forward to analysing the results and to find out which holes truly capture the Spirit of Scotland.”

The poll will run until April 2 with results expected by April 12.

