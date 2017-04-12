There are no results available.
Vogrie Golf Course given stay of execution

By Martin Inglis12 April, 2017
Vogrie Golf Course
Vogrie Golf1

Vogrie Golf Course has been given a stay of execution by Midlothian Council but locals have been warned: “Use it or lose it.”

The course, which is situated six miles south of the Edinburgh city bypass, had been expected to close on April 1, with the land expected to be returned to a green grass area and possibly being privately leased out to be used as a caravan park.

However, Midlothian Council has revealed that the course will now remain open until at least June and has urged locals to use the facility in the coming months to try and protect its long-term future.

Usage of the course also needs to increase if it is to survive long-term

- Midlothian Council statement

“Vogrie Golf Course in Midlothian is to remain open until June 2017,” read a statement. “A decision about the long-term future of the nine-hole course will then be made following the submission of a report to Midlothian Council on a review which is currently underway.

Read more - South Lanarkshire golfers' fury at fees hike

Vogrie House Rgb

“The golf course was earmarked for closure following a decision in December 2016 to secure a £30,000 saving. However, this is now under review, with measures to reduce operating costs currently being implemented.

“Usage of the course also needs to increase if it is to survive long-term. If income can be increased by 50%, then the course could be retained. Charges have already been increased for some groups, such as seniors. A publicity campaign is currently underway to encourage the public to ‘use it or lose it’.”

A petition set up to save the golf course, which is situated in the heart of the popular Vogrie Country Park, attracted more than 500 signatures with many people commenting to express their concerns about its possible closure.

Vogrie Gc

Author of the petition, Scott Faulds, said in its description: “Use of the golf course site as a caravan park does not respect the character of Vogrie Country Park and will result in a detrimental visual impact on the character of the landscape.”

Enid Stewart wrote: “This would be such a waste of a lovely nine-hole course. Please encourage the exercise of golf, rather than expand the leisure industry.”

Kirstie Thomson, meanwhile, added: “My dad who is 82 uses this course as his usual course is now too long. It's his only exercise.”

A round at Vogrie can be booked by phoning 01875 821716, by emailing GolfAtVogrie@midlothian.gov.uk, while you can also ‘pay and play’.

