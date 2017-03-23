Vogrie Golf Course on verge of closure

• Vogrie Golf Course in Midlothian to reportedly close on April 1

• The course is situated within the popular Vogrie Country Park

• Decision has been taken to meet council’s overall budget deficit

A petition to save a much-loved nine-hole golf course in Midlothian has attracted almost 500 signatures.

The 2,530-yard par-33 Vogrie Golf Course, situated within Vogrie Country Park six miles south of the Edinburgh city bypass, is reportedly due to close on April 1 with the land returned to a green grass area by Midlothian Council.

According to an Equality Impact Assessment of Budget Proposals that can be found online and is dated October 5, 2016, the closure is being put forward to meet the council’s overall budget deficit.

It also adds: “Despite trying different ways to increase patronage, this has proved difficult in part due to the general decline in the numbers playing golf and the readily available suitable alternatives.”

It is understood there are plans to privately lease out the land to be used as a caravan park.

Author of the petition, Scott Faulds, said in its description: “Use of the golf course site as a caravan park does not respect the character of Vogrie Country Park and will result in a detrimental visual impact on the character of the landscape.”

Commenting on the petition, Sue Robertson from Dalkeith said: “Golf is the best exercise I get during a busy week and I like that I do not have to travel very far to play.”

Ivor Dunn from Prestonpans added: “Bad enough every spare bit of land getting houses. Now they want to take away leisure facilities in a beautiful country park for caravans.”

Vogrie Country Park is a popular venue for families, particularly in the summer, with an adventure play area, garden centre, barbecue sites and woodland paths also on-site.

bunkered.co.uk has contacted Midlothian Council for a comment and is awaiting a response.

