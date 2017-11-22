Volvik golf balls updated for patriotic players

Calling all patriots – Volvik has updated its hugely popular golf ball range just for you.



The brand’s top-selling VIVID line has been given a partisan makeover, with special boxes and packs designed for golfers looking to reflect their national colours on the fairways.

A nine-ball box of VIVID ‘Patriot’ golf balls contains three packs of red, white and blue colours representing the United Kingdom’s Union Jack flag. A similar box containing three green, white and orange balls should appeal to players with Irish allegiances; while a six-ball pack of blue and white coloured balls is matched with a polished ball-marker embossed with the Saltire and hat clip for Scottish golfers and visitors to the Home of Golf.

“The matching of national colours has been a huge success across Europe with golfers wanting to show their patriotic pride on the fairways and these special balls can add excitement and rivalry to golf clubs and society days,” explained Tony Fletcher, sales manager of Brand Fusion International, who distribute Volvik balls across the UK and Ireland.

The three special boxes go on sale from next month and are seen to offer stockists an ideal opportunity to boost income over the Christmas period.

“The blue ball has been the best-seller in the UK and Scottish golfers can show their national colours on the fairways or invest in the perfect gift,” added Tony.

Sales of the Volvik VIVID line have exceeded one million balls in the UK since being introduced in April this year, with Blue and Red proving the most popular colours in the pioneering matte-finished ball.

The Volvik ‘Patriot’ boxes have a RRP of £32.99 for the UK and Ireland versions and £27.99 for the Scotland box. Regular dozen boxes of the bright VIVID balls have an RRP of £39 and come in sherbert, orange, blue, green, red, yellow, pink and white.