Walker Cup star Robert MacIntyre turns professional

Robert MacIntyre has turned professional and will start the new chapter in his career with two outings on the MENA Tour.



The 21-year-old is making the switch on the back of a successful amateur career, which concluded with an appearance in last month’s Walker Cup in Los Angeles, where he scored one-and-a-half points from three matches.



MacIntyre, who joined fellow youngsters Grant Forrest and Ewen Ferguson in signing with Bounce Sport in August, will make his debut in this week’s Jordan Golf Championship at AYLA Golf Club in Aqaba before heading to play in the Sahara Kuwait Championship in Kuwait City on October 16-18.



The left-hander from Oban is using the trip to the Middle East to prepare for the second stage of European Tour Q-School in Spain at the beginning of next month.

"It was going to happen at some point point - the big question was, 'when?'" he said. "Now seems as good a time as ever. I'm sure I could have explored playing a few bigger European Tour events at the start of my professional career, but the route I'm taking is geared towards Q-School.



"That's my main goal and the reason I'm playing in these two MENA Tour events is that I feel it will give me the best chance of securing my card for next season.

"My family are delighted about this development, as are lots of people at the club [Glencruitten GC]. They are excited to see where my future lies. It's about learning the ropes in the professional game and how to live on the road and that's exciting.



Iain Stoddart, Bounce Sport's founding partner, said: "We are wholeheartedly behind the route Robert is taking at the start of his professional career and he has an exciting journey ahead.



"Everything points to Robert being ready for this next step on that journey and the events he will be playing in over the coming weeks are all geared towards being ready for the second stage of Q-School."

