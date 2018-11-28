search
HomeGolf NewsWant more Tiger Woods? You're about to get it...

Golf News

Want more Tiger Woods? You're about to get it...

By Michael McEwan28 November, 2018
Tiger Woods

Get ready to see a whole lot more of Tiger Woods.

The 14-time major winner has signed an exclusive, long-term, global content partnership deal with Discovery’s GOLFTV to give golf fans a unique insight into his “life, mind and performance”.

Starting in January 2019, GOLFTV - the new global live and on-demand video streaming service jointly developed by Discovery and the PGA Tour - will collaborate with Woods on a “wide range of programming, content creation and storytelling opportunities”.

What can you expect to see? The plan includes:

- Weekly practice and instructional videos to improve your game;
- Exclusive access into Tiger’s preparation routines;
- Behind-the-scenes access before and after PGA TOUR rounds;
- Unique and exclusive post-round commentary.

Announcing the partnership, Woods said: “I want to talk to golf fans and golfers everywhere, directly, and straight from me. That’s important to me. Talking about what we care about: what’s happening on the course, how to play better, how can I shoot lower scores tomorrow, how can I beat my friends?

“This is such an exciting time for golf and for me, so to be part of the vision to grow the game all around the world is fantastic. I can’t wait to share my knowledge on GOLFTV.”

Golftv Pga Tour

What is GOLFTV?

GOLFTV is being billed as the new “digital home of golf” and will be available to fans from January 2019.

It will present more than 2,000 hours of live action each year as well as a wide range of premium content on-demand, featuring the sport’s most exciting moments, superstar players and tournaments on every screen and device.

Live coverage of the PGA TOUR will be extensive and include The Players Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs and the Presidents Cup.

