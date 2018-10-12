search
Golf News

Wanting to watch Tiger vs Phil? Good luck with that...

By Michael McEwan12 October, 2018
Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson The Match Shadow Creek Las Vegas Twitter MGM Resorts International World Cup of Golf golf on TV pay per view
Tiger And Phil The Match

According to a report in the US, tickets will NOT be made available to the general public for next month’s $9m match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

‘The Match’ will take place on November 23 at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas and Sin City newspaper, the Las Vegas Review Journal, is reporting that fans will be kept well and truly out.  

Instead, only “a small gathering of sponsors and VIPs” will be given access to the course, which is own by MGM Resorts International.

• Justin Rose wins a trophy you've probably never heard of

• Francesco Molinari played through pain barrier at the Ryder Cup

In other words, if you want to see the two former rivals go head-to-head, you’re going to need to watch it on TV… where it’s only available on a pay-per-view channel.

• LAUNCHED TODAY - bunkered's greatest ever offer

It’s not yet clear how or where the 18-hole event will be broadcast in the UK.

There are also believed to be no plans to play any of the match under floodlights, as Mickelson had previously suggested might happen.

Tiger And Phil The Match

After being rumoured for much of the year, ‘The Match’ was formally announced by Woods and Mickelson on Twitter on August 22.

• Jason Day weighs in on driving distance debate

“It’s an opportunity for us to bring golf to the masses in prime time during a period where we don’t have much going on in the world of golf,” said Mickelson at the time.

The World Cup of Golf takes place in Australia the same weekend.

• Contender to be Europe's next Ryder Cup captain "rules himself out"

• WATCH - Beef gives fan a rather unusual autograph

Both Woods and Mickelson will be hoping to produce better accounts of themselves than they managed at the Ryder Cup two weeks ago.

Woods lost all four of his matches, whilst Mickelson lost both of his to set a new record for most losses by any one player in the history of the biennial contest.

