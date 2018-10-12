WATCH: Beef gives fan a rather unusual autograph

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston may have had an up and down year but his fan-base remains as loyal, as committed and as wacky as ever.



The Englishman has fallen to 182nd on the Official World Golf Ranking after missing seven weeks at the height of the season for personal reasons.

However, he’s now back in action and playing on home soil at this week’s British Masters – and it appears his popularity is undimmed by his dip in form.



Ahead of the tournament getting underway at Walton Heath, fan favourite ‘Beef’ was in high demand for autographs and selfies.

One fan was particularly keen to get a memento from meeting the 29-year-old… and so asked him to sign his chest.

‘Beef’, of course, duly obliged.

He said he’d never wash it off 🤣 cheers for the support 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/PJP0mjEql6 — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) October 10, 2018

‘Beef’ also played alongside Piers Morgan in the pro-am at Walton Heath yesterday and tweeted this clip of the controversial Good Morning Britain host coming a cropper in one of the course’s notorious bunkers.

Gave it the big talk on the green and got lost in the sand @piersmorgan 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6xNn4c5YpL — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) October 10, 2018

Great to see ‘Beef’ back to his old ways.