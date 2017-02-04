WATCH: Couple’s honeymoon hole-in-one!

An American couple had an extra reason why their honeymoon would remain a completely unforgettable experience.

Newlyweds Audrey and Craig Stammen were on a golf course in Hawaii on the final day of their honeymoon and decided at the beginning of their round to record their performances on the par-3s on the off-chance a miracle could happen.

And, after coming close to a hole-in-one earlier in their round, that miracle did happen with Audrey the eighth hole at Manele Golf Course.

Craig – a professional baseball player – and Audrey started their honeymoon on January 21 and travelled all over Hawaii playing golf at every stop-off.

Not bad. And, as a result of the hole-in-one, Audrey received an engraved plaque and flag in recognition of her achievement.

