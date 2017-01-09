WATCH: David Law wins Shot of the Year

David Law’s sublime eagle at the Terre dei Consoli Open has been voted the 2016 European Challenge Tour Shot of the Year after taking more than a quarter of the public vote.

The Scotsman showed remarkable control with his second shot into the par-4 third hole, expertly judging the slope of the green to spin the ball into the cup from 115 yards with a sand wedge.

“When you hit a shot like that you never really believe it is in until you get to the green” – David Law

The 25-year-old’s stunning approach got him off to the perfect start during his final round, helping him finish inside the top 15 in Monterosi, Italy.

“When you hit a shot like that you never really believe it is in until you get to the green and see it for yourself,” he said.

“I think it was about 115 yards and I hit a 54-degree wedge. It was a blind shot but I knew that the slope took the ball to the right.

“There were about ten people behind the hole watching but I couldn’t hear them, so it was only when I heard Duncan Stewart shouting from the tee box on the next hole when I knew it was in.”

