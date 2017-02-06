WATCH: Drunk fan falls over in Phoenix

bunkered.co.uk
 
By on February 6, 2017

WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is always a rowdy affair – with the 16th at TPC Scottsdale fast becoming one of golf’s great occasions.

But, as you know, with alcohol in abundance, things can often get a little bit out of hand.

Check out this middle-aged fan below, who has clearly had one too many! (Tip: Watch it right through until the end).

But the 16th produced some incredible scenes and, for Phoenix debutant Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, it’s something he won’t be forgetting in a hurry.

Just listen to the noise here!

