WATCH: Drunk fan falls over in Phoenix

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is always a rowdy affair – with the 16th at TPC Scottsdale fast becoming one of golf’s great occasions.

But, as you know, with alcohol in abundance, things can often get a little bit out of hand.

Check out this middle-aged fan below, who has clearly had one too many! (Tip: Watch it right through until the end).

But the 16th produced some incredible scenes and, for Phoenix debutant Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, it’s something he won’t be forgetting in a hurry.

Just listen to the noise here!

What a great week I've had! Never seen anything like it in my life. Thank u @wastemanagement @wmphoenixopen and to everyone who come out to watch! A video posted by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

