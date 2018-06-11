search
HomeGolf NewsWatch: Dustin Johnson holes out for eagle to clinch FedEx St Jude Classic

Golf News

Watch: Dustin Johnson holes out for eagle to clinch FedEx St Jude Classic

By bunkered.co.uk11 June, 2018
Dustin Johnson

Now this is how you seal a golf tournament, and regain world No.1, in style.

Cruising along some four shots clear of second-placed Andrew Putnam walking off the 18th tee box, you could be forgiven for thinking Dustin Johnson would play it safe to get the job done. But not so.

With 171 yards to the pin, Johnson fired a 9-iron straight at the pin, with the ball bouncing once before rolling into the cup to send the crowd wild.

It capped an incredibly impressive week for the 33-year-old, who - as well as his six-shot victory - ended Justin Thomas' brief four-week stint at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking by returning to the summit.

It also means Johnson is in perfect shape heading into this week's US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

"To come here and to play the way I did, I felt like I putted better this week but I really hit the ball well," he said.

"That definitely gives me a lot of confidence going into a US Open because there, you've got to drive it well, you've got to control your distance well, and you've got to hit really quality golf shots at a US Open. So I'm really looking forward to next week."

