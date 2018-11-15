When you were growing up, every school had them: kids who were just annoyingly good at most sports they turned their hand to.



Well, it seems like England and Spurs footballer Harry Kane was one of them.

• Westwood explains split from Billy Foster



• Fancy three FREE rounds of golf? Right this way...



Prior to joining up with the England squad ahead of their matches against USA and Croatia, the striker went out for a round of golf.... and broke par!

Here's a clip of the final putt going in:



• Lexi Thompson splits with Scots caddie McAlpine



It marked the first time that Kane, a four-handicapper, had broken par and came some three years after he shot a level par round at the Centurion Club.



It's safe to say Kane is a bit of a golf fanatic. In a Q&A with Express.co.uk prior to the World Cup in June, he said his perfect evening would be 'watching golf, nice and chilled with my two dogs', while a perfect Sunday would include 'having an early game of golf'.

• Pro suffers 'horrible' Q-School DQ

• Local caddie earns biggest payday of his life



He even said golf is his greatest weakness, saying: "Whenever I can get the time, I’ll go to the course for a game, although it’s probably not the best for my relationship as I don’t actually get many days off."

Good on ya, Harry. But give the rest of us a chance and stop being so annoyingly good at everything, would you?

