WATCH: England football star is almost as good on the course as the pitch

Golf News

WATCH: England football star is almost as good on the course as the pitch

By bunkered.co.uk14 November, 2018
Harry Kane England Spurs Tottenham Hotspur World Cup
Harry Kane

When you were growing up, every school had them: kids who were just annoyingly good at most sports they turned their hand to.

Well, it seems like England and Spurs footballer Harry Kane was one of them. 

Prior to joining up with the England squad ahead of their matches against USA and Croatia, the striker went out for a round of golf.... and broke par!

Here's a clip of the final putt going in:

It marked the first time that Kane, a four-handicapper, had broken par and came some three years after he shot a level par round at the Centurion Club.

It's safe to say Kane is a bit of a golf fanatic. In a Q&A with Express.co.uk prior to the World Cup in June, he said his perfect evening would be 'watching golf, nice and chilled with my two dogs', while a perfect Sunday would include 'having an early game of golf'.

He even said golf is his greatest weakness, saying: "Whenever I can get the time, I’ll go to the course for a game, although it’s probably not the best for my relationship as I don’t actually get many days off."

Good on ya, Harry. But give the rest of us a chance and stop being so annoyingly good at everything, would you?

