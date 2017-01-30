WATCH: Fan causes havoc at Torrey Pines

When fans enter the field of a sporting event, it’s always frowned upon but can sometimes provide a funny moment or two.

Example? This fan at Torrey Pines’ 18th hole.

The video, posted to Twitter and Instagram by PGA Tour player Harold Varner III, shows the fan stretching and speaking to security before jumping into the pond.

Then, as he appears to be cooperating with the officials, he makes a run for it before falling to the deck – all while being cheered on by the galleries.

Check out the video below.

Still laughing A video posted by Harold Varner III (@hv3_golf) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

