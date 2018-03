Starting to get excited for the Masters? If so, a recent development is bound to send those excitement levels through the roof.

Earlier this week, full final round TV coverage of the last 50 tournaments - yes, that's going all the way back to 1968 - was uploaded to YouTube under a new YouTube channel, The Masters.

You can watch all the action on the channel right here.

In the meantime, here are five of our favourites:

Jack Nicklaus - 1986

Sandy Lyle - 1988

Tiger Woods - 1997

Phil Mickelson - 2004