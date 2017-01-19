WATCH: Garcia, Scott & Els prank young girl

Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and Ernie Els gave one young fan quite the fright at Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

The trio are in the Far East playing in the Singapore Open on the Asian Tour and, ahead of the event, headed to the tourist attraction to see all of the waxwork celebrities and sports stars.

The also posed for a picture with the waxwork of 14-time major champion Tiger Woods, and each gave their thoughts about his comeback.

“It is exciting news for golf that Tiger Woods has come back to play – he has been everything to the game the last 20 years,” said Scott.

“For me personally I hope he can stay fit and healthy for the whole year and get his game back to where he wants it to be and where we all like to see him playing.”

Els added: “If Darren Clarke, Phil Mickelson and myself can do it [win a major in their 40s] – surely he can. I am sure it is on his agenda.”

Garcia, meanwhile, said: “It is going to be interesting to see how everything goes and how he reacts, and how it [his back] feels on the golf course. We will wait and see.”

