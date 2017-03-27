WATCH: Gator gobbles up golfer’s ball

Daniel McNamara and his partner were playing the third hole at Long Marsh golf course at Rotunda West on the west coast of Florida, when they saw the alligator basking next to one of the course’s lakes.
In what looks to be a deliberate experiment to see how the alligator would react, one of their balls has been thrown in its direction. But, instead of turning around and swimming off, it snapped up the ball and ate it.
Watch the video below and, for the duo’s sake, lets hope it wasn’t a Pro V1.
Read more -> Henrik Stenson v Croc. Stenson wins
WATCH -> Giant alligator strolls on Florida course
Have you experienced any weird or wonderful animal encounters when out playing either in the UK or abroad? Let us know in the ‘Comments’ section below.
Harry Laird
March 27, 2017 at 11:35 am
Magic! Nice bit of ball control with the head and then the jaws. Distribution not quite so good, but the strikers didn’t get through. Will Gordon Strachan see this in time for the Hampden game in June? It would guarantee a clean sheet, although we would need to nick a goal.
Owen Barnes
March 27, 2017 at 11:35 am
It must have been Smokey Bacon flavour.