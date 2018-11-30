search
WATCH - John Senden latest to suffer from daft rule after club breaks DURING swing

Golf News

WATCH - John Senden latest to suffer from daft rule after club breaks DURING swing

By Michael McEwan29 November, 2018
John Senden Club Snaps

It’s time for another edition of ‘Golf Rules That Suck’.

The star of today’s show? Aussie pro John Senden.

The two-time PGA Tour winner’s driver shaft snapped in the MIDDLE of his swing as he teed off on the par-5 ninth at during the opening round of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Pines, causing him to whiff the ball.

• English golfer misses out on Q-School final after harsh penalty

Check out the video below…

Here it is from another angle…

It looks like the shaft actually broke inside the grip.

Senden did well to escape a nasty injury. What he didn’t escape was the good old rules of golf.

Fgwl Image

SIGN UP NOW - Play the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League

Despite the shaft snapping, the stroke counted.

Not only that, he was told that he’d have to play his second shot with the ball teed up high… despite not having the use of his driver.

• The changes to the Rules of Golf that will affect YOU the most

As you can hear from this clip, Senden’s playing partner, former US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy, was rather unimpressed.

To Senden’s credit, he managed to get out of the hole with nothing worse than bogey and ultimately signed for a level-par 72.

