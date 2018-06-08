search
Golf News

WATCH: Keegan Bradley's pre-shot routine is absolutely awful

By Michael McEwan08 June, 2018
Define ‘irony’.

Whilst the Shot Clock Masters appears to be having the desired effect in reducing round times on the European Tour this week, footage has emerged of Keegan Bradley’s pre-shot routine from last week’s Memorial Tournament – and it doesn’t make for especially comfortable viewing.

MORE - Billy Horschel wants Shot Clock Masters event on the PGA Tour

Bradley is widely regarded as one of the game’s slower players and has gained almost as much attention for his ‘twitchy’ routine as for his 2011 US PGA Championship victory and formidable 2012 Ryder Cup performance.

MORE - How the Shot Clock Masters works

Golf writer Pete Pappas tweeted this video of him playing at Muirfield Village last week.

World No.69 Bradley, whose most recent win came at the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, finished the Memorial a tie for 29th.

MORE - PGA Tour pace of play is 'becoming farcical'

Hard not to wonder where he might have finished if it wasn’t for all this carry-on, right enough.

