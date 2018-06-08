WATCH: Keegan Bradley's pre-shot routine is absolutely awful

Define ‘irony’.



Whilst the Shot Clock Masters appears to be having the desired effect in reducing round times on the European Tour this week, footage has emerged of Keegan Bradley’s pre-shot routine from last week’s Memorial Tournament – and it doesn’t make for especially comfortable viewing.



Bradley is widely regarded as one of the game’s slower players and has gained almost as much attention for his ‘twitchy’ routine as for his 2011 US PGA Championship victory and formidable 2012 Ryder Cup performance.



Golf writer Pete Pappas tweeted this video of him playing at Muirfield Village last week.

Keegan Bradley’s pre-shot routine in all its glory Sunday at #TheMemorial.



If Bradley was playing on the European Tour at the Shot Clock Masters this week, he’d have 40 seconds to hit his tee shot on par-4s or have one stroke added to his score. pic.twitter.com/20xn0Bzjdu — Pete Pappas (@PGAPappas) June 6, 2018

World No.69 Bradley, whose most recent win came at the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, finished the Memorial a tie for 29th.

Hard not to wonder where he might have finished if it wasn’t for all this carry-on, right enough.