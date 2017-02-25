WATCH: Longest Putt record smashed!

A group of Australian YouTube stars have set a new Guinness World Record for the Longest Putt Non-Tournament.

How Ridiculous, renowned for their incredible basketball trick shots, took to the fairways at Point Walter Golf Course in Western Australia earlier this month, with team member Brett Stanford managing the near-impossible.

The shot was confirmed by Guinness World Records as being from a distance of 135.67 yards (120.6 m) – just over the length of an American football field including its endzones.

It beats a record that has stood since 2001, when Fergus Muir, then 66, from St Andrews, Scotland used an 80-year-old hickory-shafted putter on the par-3 fifth hole at the town’s Eden Course to record a hole in one measuring 125 yards (114.3 metres).

Mr Muir said at the time: “It was blowing a bit of a gale and the tee shots by my two playing partners shot over the back of the green.

“I often use my putter from off the green when playing over the St Andrews Links. On this occasion, with the wind so strong, I decided that the putter was my best option from the tee.

“When we reached the green there was no sign of my ball and I walked towards the greenside bunker, assuming it was there.

“You can imagine my astonishment when one of my partners shouted that there was a ball in the hole. It is wonderful that the record has come to the home of golf.”

