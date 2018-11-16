search
Golf News

WATCH: LPGA pro aces one of world's most iconic holes

By bunkered.co.uk16 November, 2018
Alison Lee LPGA LPGA Tour Pebble Beach California
Alison Lee

If a golfer manages to make a hole-in-one, the achievement tends to outweigh the more minor details about which course it came on, or which hole.

But for Alison Lee, this one must have been particularly special.

Why? Well, it's because it happened on one of the most famous golf holes in the world: the seventh hole at Pebble Beach.

The beloved par-3 is the shortest on the PGA TOUR at just 106 yards, and played as little as 92 yards during the 2010 US Open. It features a drop of 40 feet from tee to green, with the latter surrounded on three sides by the bay and.

Even more special for Lee, who finished T6 at the 2015 Evian Championship, was that the entire moment was caught on camera.

Furthermore, judging by this post on her Instagram account with the hashtag #10, it looks as though this is the tenth time she has made a hole-in-one.

View this post on Instagram

#10

A post shared by Alison Lee (@thealisonlee) on

What a place to get into double figures!

