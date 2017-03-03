WATCH: Mexican football broadcasters commentate on golf

So far, the move of the first World Golf Championship of the year from Doral to Mexico has gone down well.

Players have praised the set-up of the course, with co-leader Lee Westwood agreeing with Rickie Fowler’s caddie Joe Skovron that the PGA Tour should go to more of these ‘old school’ styles.

And, while some haven’t been too impressed with the food – Henrik Stenson had to withdraw with a stomach virus and Rory McIlroy had been up all night being sick before shooting a three-under-par 68 – the Mexican culture has been embraced.

Even with the country’s love of football.

Two of Mexico’s best commentators – Antonio Rosique and Carlos Guerrero – were around the short game and putting areas as players practised and certainly livened up proceedings.

Now just imagine these guys commentating on Masters Sunday!

Mexico fútbol broadcasters @antonio_rosique and @carloslguerrero makes things a little more lively on the links. pic.twitter.com/NBxKhpFR2f — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2017

