WATCH: Minds blown by Aussie pro’s warm-up

Twitter users were left in awe of Aussie pro golfer Cameron Davis after seeing a clip of his, quite simply ridiculous, warm-up routine.



The 22-year-old, who held the first round lead at the Australian Open but is now two shots back in third heading into the weekend, set himself with four balls to his right and four to his left, then hit shots alternately right-handed then left-handed.

Here's the clip:



Pretty incredible, huh? Well, he isn't just doing it for fun. There's an important method behind it, as Tripp Isenhour explained on Golf Channel.

“If you think he’s just goofing around, he’s not. It’s the newest frontier in distance. If you’ve ever tried to gain distance with just your dominant side, it’ll just be very small gains. You have to have speed in your non-dominant side.



"What they’re doing is balancing their non-dominant sides and swinging them equal speeds to their dominant sides. That’s when you maximise you ability to hit the ball as far as you can go. The science behind it is you can only swing as fast as you can slow down.



"So your non-dominant side getting stronger helps you slow down and handle the speed you get from your dominant side. Some of these young players have a swing speed of 120mph right-handed and 118-119mph left-handed. It’s amazing to watch.”

So, there you have it. And, below the tweet, Twitter users were similarly amazed at what they'd just seen:



Ridiculous. Flawless swings — Noel O Keeffe (@keeffe_noel) November 23, 2017

Simply amazing — Sari Alamuddin (@alamuddin_sari) November 24, 2017

Surely this is trick photography — Lance Uppercut (@DJLanceUppercut) November 23, 2017