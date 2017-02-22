WATCH: One-armed golfer, 6, beats pros

Tuesday at the Honda Classic saw the chance for PGA Tour pros to try a challenge with a difference: a one-armed chipping contest.

Set-up by Team UnLimbited, a whole host of pros teeing it up at PGA National this week took on six-year-old Tommy Morrissey in a closest-to-the-pin contest on the course’s 18th hole.

Morrissey was born without a right arm but has flourished with a golf club in hand despite his disability, leading to him become a voice for UnLimbited – a global network of volunteers whose efforts include developing new devices, research into materials and functional improvements.

Here he is in action:

Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele’s efforts were, well, awful.

Emiliano Grillo’s skidded over towards the back of the green.

David Lingmerth was close, but not close enough.

However, Billy Horschel managed a victory.

And so did Francesco Molinari.

According to young Tommy though, the final score was a resounding 46-12 win to him over the pros.

