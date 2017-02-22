WATCH: One-armed golfer, 6, beats pros

Set-up by Team UnLimbited, a whole host of pros teeing it up at PGA National this week took on six-year-old Tommy Morrissey in a closest-to-the-pin contest on the course’s 18th hole.
Morrissey was born without a right arm but has flourished with a golf club in hand despite his disability, leading to him become a voice for UnLimbited – a global network of volunteers whose efforts include developing new devices, research into materials and functional improvements.
Here he is in action:
Got you this time @tvangolf Thanks for participating in the #onearmchallenge
Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele’s efforts were, well, awful.
@keeganbradley1 @brandan_steele @joncurran333 #CameronTringale Thanks for participating in the #onearmchallenge
Emiliano Grillo’s skidded over towards the back of the green.
Thank you @grilloemiliano for participating in the #onearmchallenge I win this time, better luck next time!
David Lingmerth was close, but not close enough.
Got you this time @robertstrebofficial and @dlingmerth Thank you for participating in the #onearmchallenge
However, Billy Horschel managed a victory.
Congrats @billyho_golf you got me this time! Thank you for participating in the #unLIMBitedFoundation #onearmchallenge
And so did Francesco Molinari.
Good shot @f_molinari you win this time! Thank you for participating in the #onearmchallenge
According to young Tommy though, the final score was a resounding 46-12 win to him over the pros.