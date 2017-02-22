WATCH: One-armed golfer, 6, beats pros

bunkered.co.uk
 
By on February 22, 2017

TommyMorrissey1

TOMMY MORRISSEY | THE HONDA CLASSIC

Tuesday at the Honda Classic saw the chance for PGA Tour pros to try a challenge with a difference: a one-armed chipping contest.

Set-up by Team UnLimbited, a whole host of pros teeing it up at PGA National this week took on six-year-old Tommy Morrissey in a closest-to-the-pin contest on the course’s 18th hole.

Morrissey was born without a right arm but has flourished with a golf club in hand despite his disability, leading to him become a voice for UnLimbited – a global network of volunteers whose efforts include developing new devices, research into materials and functional improvements.

Here he is in action:

Got you this time @tvangolf Thanks for participating in the #onearmchallenge Good luck this week @TheHondaClassic #jupitermedical @insideFPL @BiionFootwear @cobragolf @pumagolf @boditraksports #unLIMBitedFoundation www.unlimbited.org

A post shared by Tommy Morrissey (@onearmgolfer) on

Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele’s efforts were, well, awful.

@keeganbradley1 @brandan_steele @joncurran333 #CameronTringale Thanks for participating in the #onearmchallenge @TheHondaClassic #jupitermedical @insideFPL @BiionFootwear @cobragolf @pumagolf @boditraksports #unLIMBitedFoundation www.unlimbited.org

A post shared by Tommy Morrissey (@onearmgolfer) on

Emiliano Grillo’s skidded over towards the back of the green.

Thank you @grilloemiliano for participating in the #onearmchallenge I win this time, better luck next time! Good luck in the @TheHondaClassic #jupitermedical @insideFPL @biionfootwear @cobragolf @pumagolf @boditraksports #unLIMBitedFoundation www.unlimbited.org

A post shared by Tommy Morrissey (@onearmgolfer) on

David Lingmerth was close, but not close enough.

Got you this time @robertstrebofficial and @dlingmerth Thank you for participating in the #onearmchallenge Good luck at the @TheHondaClassic #jupitermedical @insideFPL @BiionFootwear @cobragolf @pumagolf @boditraksports #unLIMBitedFoundation www.unlimbited.org

A post shared by Tommy Morrissey (@onearmgolfer) on

However, Billy Horschel managed a victory.

Congrats @billyho_golf you got me this time! Thank you for participating in the #unLIMBitedFoundation #onearmchallenge #unlimbited @cobragolf @TheHondaClassic #jupitermedical @insideFPL @BiionFootWear @PumaGolf @boditraksports www.unlimbited.org

A post shared by Tommy Morrissey (@onearmgolfer) on

And so did Francesco Molinari.

Good shot @f_molinari you win this time! Thank you for participating in the #onearmchallenge Good luck in @TheHondaClassic #jupitermedical @insideFPL @BiionFootwear @cobragolf @pumagolf @boditraksports #unLIMBitedFoundation www.unlimbited.org

A post shared by Tommy Morrissey (@onearmgolfer) on

According to young Tommy though, the final score was a resounding 46-12 win to him over the pros.

