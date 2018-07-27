search
Golf News

WATCH - Patrick Reed REALLY loses his cool with camera crew in Germany

By Michael McEwan27 July, 2018
Patrick Reed European Tour Porsche European Open The Masters Green Eagle Golf Course PGA Tour Watch Video
Patrick Reed Camera Crew

Patrick Nathaniel Reed to the principal’s office!

The reigning Masters champion lost his cool with a camera crew during the first round of yesterday’s Porsche European Open – and, in doing so, did his already iffy’ image absolutely no favours. 

Reed, 27, was preparing to play from the side of the green on the tenth hole of the Green Eagle golf course in Germany when he backed off to berate a crew for rattling change in their pockets when he was about to play.

• Colin Montgomerie laments current state of Scottish golf

• WATCH - Patrick Reed comes a cropper in Gullane bunker

• WATCH - Paula Creamer almost hits coach in 'Happy Gilmore' fail

“You know what? No. I need y’all to go over there at that side of the green,” snapped Reed. “Camera guy too, sorry. Because he’s part of you. He lost privileges by going like that with change.”

Unhappy with how far back they’d moved, Reed continued: “Keep going. I’m not hitting until you get the heck out of here. Like, completely out of here. Ridiculous.”

Watch the incident in full here:

Warning to all camera crews: Do NOT jingle your change around Patrick Reed!

A post shared by Golf Channel (@golfchannel) on

Fortunately for Reed, the ‘distraction’ didn’t appear to affect his game. He pitched on to five feet and holed the putt to save par. 

That, though, isn’t really the point. 

Whilst his frustration was understandable, did he really need to react with that level of aggression? There are surely better ways of saying these things…

