Golf News

WATCH: Phil Mickelson dad-dances hilariously in TV ad

By bunkered.co.uk02 August, 2018
Phil Mickelson Mizzen+Main WGC-Bridgestone Invitational Firestone Apparel Tiger Woods
Mickelson

Remember back at the Masters when Phil Mickelson rocked up to a practice round with Tiger Woods wearing a dress shirt and everyone went nuts?

Well, the brand behind the shirt - Mizzen+Main - has today run an advert (or commercial) on Golf Channel ahead of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational that is sure to get everyone talking yet again.

Phil's latest business venture is... unusual

Why? Well, it's Mickelson performing some incredible dad-dancing. But don't take our word for it, watch it below.

Meanwhile, ESPN is reporting that a date and venue has been set for Mickelson's much-talked about $10m clash with Tiger Woods.

It will reportedly take place on either Friday, November 23 or Saturday, November 24 - Thanksgiving weekend - at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

