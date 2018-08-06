WATCH: Phil Mickelson dad-dances hilariously in TV ad

Remember back at the Masters when Phil Mickelson rocked up to a practice round with Tiger Woods wearing a dress shirt and everyone went nuts?



Well, the brand behind the shirt - Mizzen+Main - has today run an advert (or commercial) on Golf Channel ahead of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational that is sure to get everyone talking yet again.

• Phil's latest business venture is... unusual



Why? Well, it's Mickelson performing some incredible dad-dancing. But don't take our word for it, watch it below.



The dress shirt brand @MizzenAndMain is buying its first ever TV commercial today (on the Golf Channel) and its spot with spokesman Phil Mickelson will at least get people talking pic.twitter.com/4J2PDI6sVA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 2, 2018

Meanwhile, ESPN is reporting that a date and venue has been set for Mickelson's much-talked about $10m clash with Tiger Woods.



It will reportedly take place on either Friday, November 23 or Saturday, November 24 - Thanksgiving weekend - at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.