Golf News

WATCH: Pro misses 17th hole tap-in; loses tournament by one

By bunkered.co.uk03 September, 2018
Champions Tour Joe Durant Scott McCarron Shaw Charity Classic PGA Tour PGA Tour Champions
This is a moment Joe Durant will quickly want to erase from his memory.

On the 17th hole of the final round of the Shaw Charity Classic, the 54-year-old needed to go one-under-par for his final two holes to force a play-off with Scott McCarron, who was in the clubhouse on 15-under-par.

However, what happened on the 17th green was one of most golfers’ worst nightmares, as he missed the tap-in par putt to fall two shots behind McCarron heading down the final hole.

Watch the painful missed putt below.

Needing an eagle to force a play-off, Durant found the green in two but couldn't convert the putt, birdieing the hole to finish one behind McCarron.

