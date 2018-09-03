WATCH: Pro misses 17th hole tap-in; loses tournament by one

This is a moment Joe Durant will quickly want to erase from his memory.



On the 17th hole of the final round of the Shaw Charity Classic, the 54-year-old needed to go one-under-par for his final two holes to force a play-off with Scott McCarron, who was in the clubhouse on 15-under-par.



However, what happened on the 17th green was one of most golfers’ worst nightmares, as he missed the tap-in par putt to fall two shots behind McCarron heading down the final hole.



Watch the painful missed putt below.

Oh no!



Durant misses a short one at 17 and falls out of a share of the lead. @ShawClassicpic.twitter.com/3IXLGWd2iW — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 2, 2018

Needing an eagle to force a play-off, Durant found the green in two but couldn't convert the putt, birdieing the hole to finish one behind McCarron.