search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH - Robert MacIntyre holes monster eagle to boost card bid

Golf News

WATCH - Robert MacIntyre holes monster eagle to boost card bid

By Michael McEwan21 October, 2018
Robert MacIntyre Foshan Open Challenge Tour European Tour Twitter Watch Scottish news Victor Perez
Robert Mac Intyre Putt

Oban man Robert MacIntyre produced a moment of absolute brilliance to force his way into a play-off for the Foshan Open. 

The popular 22-year-old left-hander rolled in a monster eagle putt at the 72nd hole to take the clubhouse lead in the penultimate Challenge Tour event of the season.

Check it out here…

Any good?

Frenchman Victor Perez ultimately joined MacIntyre at the top of the leaderboard and defeated him at the first extra hole to take the title but the Scot’s moment of magic wasn’t entirely in vain.

• SIGN UP NOW - Don't miss our latest great subs offer

• Golf has yet another new world No.1

• Hollywood A-lister lined up to star in new golf movie

His runner-up finish earned him a cheque for €47,909 and moved him the top 15 on the Challenge Tour rankings, with one event remaining.

• WATCH - Sergio Garcia scores screamer in football match

The top 15 players at the end of the Ras Al Khaimah Challenge Tour Grand Final in two weeks’ time will graduate to the European Tour for next season.

MacIntyre is currently 13th and one of four Scots in the top 15 along with Grant Forrest (8th), Liam Johnston (10th) and David Law (12th).

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - Challenge Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Watch

Related Articles - Scottish news

Golf News

City golf centre subject of £9m expansion plans
Lexi Thompson opens up on body image struggles
WATCH: Rookie pro drives OVER green on par-4
Chris Wood sets troll straight after WD accusation
Young Scots pro signs with Niall Horan's Modest! Golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the body and arms connected
Watch
play button
Transitioning your weight
Watch
play button
The right address is the basis of every good golf swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
See all videos right arrow