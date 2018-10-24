WATCH - Robert MacIntyre holes monster eagle to boost card bid

Oban man Robert MacIntyre produced a moment of absolute brilliance to force his way into a play-off for the Foshan Open.

The popular 22-year-old left-hander rolled in a monster eagle putt at the 72nd hole to take the clubhouse lead in the penultimate Challenge Tour event of the season.

Check it out here…

He fell just short in the play-off, but this moment will go down in Challenge Tour history @robert1lefty rolling home a monumental eagle on the final hole to move to 19 under par



What. A. Putt. pic.twitter.com/mCtyFVoipZ — Challenge Tour (@Challenge_Tour) October 21, 2018

Any good?

Frenchman Victor Perez ultimately joined MacIntyre at the top of the leaderboard and defeated him at the first extra hole to take the title but the Scot’s moment of magic wasn’t entirely in vain.

His runner-up finish earned him a cheque for €47,909 and moved him the top 15 on the Challenge Tour rankings, with one event remaining.

The top 15 players at the end of the Ras Al Khaimah Challenge Tour Grand Final in two weeks’ time will graduate to the European Tour for next season.

MacIntyre is currently 13th and one of four Scots in the top 15 along with Grant Forrest (8th), Liam Johnston (10th) and David Law (12th).