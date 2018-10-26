WATCH: Rookie pro drives OVER green on par-4

If you haven’t heard much about Cameron Champ yet, the chances are you will pretty soon.



The 23-year-old from Sacramento, California, is something of a phenomenon. From 117 recorded drives in the 2018 Web.com Tour season, he averaged an incredible 343.1 yards off the tee – ten yards ahead of his nearest competitor in that department.



He’s carried that into his rookie PGA Tour season, too. Here he is driving over the green on the par-4 15th hole at the Sanderson Farms Championship in damp conditions en route to a seven-under-par 65 in the opening round.

No one has driven the 15th green.



This includes @Cameron__Champ.



But he went over. 335 yards. 💪#QuickHitspic.twitter.com/wOlcz9a4Ov — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 25, 2018

Take a look at his swing from a different angle and feast your eyes on his action and his trajectory.

In talking about his prowess off the tee, Champ said: “It's just a natural ability in my move. It's just how I come down into the ball, how I create the swing speed. Doesn't look like I'm really swinging very hard, but just as a kid that's just how I've always been.”



The American has also caught the attention of Gary Player, with the nine-time major champion saying he predicted a player like Champ would arrive on the scene sooner rather than later.

This might well be the “big man” I have been predicting would come along & change the game as we know it. GP — Gary Player (@garyplayer) October 25, 2018

My point was made almost 40 years ago and highly ridiculed when I said pros would average over 400 yards per drive... — Gary Player (@garyplayer) October 25, 2018

Champ averaged 324 yards off the tee in his opening round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, but also hit 16 of 18 greens to lead Cameron Tringale by a stroke.

