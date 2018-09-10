WATCH: Rory McIlroy & Co prank Ryder Cup captain Bjorn

The BMW Championship ended up being washed out on Sunday, but players still turned up to the course in anticipation that, at some point during the day, play might begin.



That never looked like happening and, as you can probably expect, the longer time went on, the more bored the players got.

So, the European Ryder Cup quartet of Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood decided they’d had enough of hanging around in the clubhouse and took a drive in the area around Aronimink Golf Club in a BMW.



There, they decided to give Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn a call, where they made a case, then duped, the Dane into believing that he should get some cryotherapy chambers in for the European team in Paris.

Watch the full clip below, and make sure you listen out for the line on weight loss…