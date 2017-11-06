Watch: Rory McIlroy works on swing changes

Rory McIlroy said he was going to have a busy winter after a disappointing 2017 campaign... and it looks like he wasn't wrong.

Spending time in Dubai to work on his game, the four-time major winner posted a video to his Instagram and Facebook accounts to detail the tweaks he's making as he looks to return with a bang in 2018.

He wrote: "Progressing to some wedges. Working on my take away and setting the club a little more vertical half way back."



To compare what he is attempting to do now with what he was doing, the picture below shows what McIlroy's take away was like during the 2017 US PGA Championship.



This year is McIlroy's first since 2008 that he hasn't recorded a professional victory. Speaking after his final competitive round of the year, at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, he said: "I think there's a lot of areas of my game that need sharpening: Wedge play, putting would be the two main areas that I need to get better.

"I feel like I can still salvage something from the rest of the year," he added. "Even though I'm not playing, I've given myself a lot of opportunity to put a lot of good foundations in place going forward. That's what I'm going to concentrate on from now until the end of the year."