There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsWatch: Rory McIlroy works on swing changes

Golf News

Watch: Rory McIlroy works on swing changes

By Bunkered Golf Magazine06 November, 2017
Rory McIlroy
Rory

Rory McIlroy said he was going to have a busy winter after a disappointing 2017 campaign... and it looks like he wasn't wrong.

Spending time in Dubai to work on his game, the four-time major winner posted a video to his Instagram and Facebook accounts to detail the tweaks he's making as he looks to return with a bang in 2018.

He wrote: "Progressing to some wedges. Working on my take away and setting the club a little more vertical half way back."

To compare what he is attempting to do now with what he was doing, the picture below shows what McIlroy's take away was like during the 2017 US PGA Championship.

Rory Mc Ilroy1

This year is McIlroy's first since 2008 that he hasn't recorded a professional victory. Speaking after his final competitive round of the year, at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, he said: "I think there's a lot of areas of my game that need sharpening: Wedge play, putting would be the two main areas that I need to get better.

"I feel like I can still salvage something from the rest of the year," he added. "Even though I'm not playing, I've given myself a lot of opportunity to put a lot of good foundations in place going forward. That's what I'm going to concentrate on from now until the end of the year."

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Rory Tracker

-

Golf News

Watch: Rory McIlroy works on swing changes
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Henrik Stenson suffers freak injury
Henrik Stenson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

16 of the best & worst moustaches in golf
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

British success at Challenge Tour Final
Challenge Tour

By Martin Inglis

Bubba Watson rejects talk of a 'tournament golf ball'
Bubba Watson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Rose: Paul Casey would be 'massive' Ryder Cup addition
Justin Rose

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golfers & their families celebrate Halloween in style
Halloween

By Martin Inglis

Bradley Neil: Scottish golf gets an 'unfair review'
Bradley Neil

By Martin Inglis

Internet reacts to Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bernhard Langer 'putting better than anyone ever has'
Bernhard Langer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Maintaining your posture
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below