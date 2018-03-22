There are no results available.
WATCH: Sergio Garcia has fan ejected in Austin

Golf News

WATCH: Sergio Garcia has fan ejected in Austin

By bunkered.co.uk22 March, 2018
Sergio Garcia WGC-Dell Match Play
Sergio Garcia

Incident-packed is how you would describe Sergio Garcia’s 12th hole exploits on the opening day of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Facing off against Indian sensation Shubhankar Sharma, the reigning Masters champion’s tee shot on the par-5 found the cart path and, rather than taking a free drop, he chose to play.

In order to do so, though, he removed his spiked shoes so as not to slip on the path and he striped his second shot, with it finishing pin high just on the fringe of the green.

After finishing his follow-through, Garcia then pointed his golf club in the direction of a police officer to remove a fan, who allegedly said something untoward during his swing.

In the clip below, you’ll be able to see Garcia’s fine approach before watching the incident with the fan, who the police officer seems to accost him away from the scene.

Read more - Harrington defends rowdy golf fans

Fan behaviour has been a huge talking point in recent weeks. Justin Thomas was criticised - and then apologised - for very publicly removing a fan at the Honda Classic, while Rory McIlroy had a fan ejected at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week for repeatedly shouting "Erica" - the name of McIlroy's wife.

Golf News

