WATCH: Sergio Garcia has fan ejected in Austin

Incident-packed is how you would describe Sergio Garcia’s 12th hole exploits on the opening day of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.



Facing off against Indian sensation Shubhankar Sharma, the reigning Masters champion’s tee shot on the par-5 found the cart path and, rather than taking a free drop, he chose to play.

In order to do so, though, he removed his spiked shoes so as not to slip on the path and he striped his second shot, with it finishing pin high just on the fringe of the green.

After finishing his follow-through, Garcia then pointed his golf club in the direction of a police officer to remove a fan, who allegedly said something untoward during his swing.

In the clip below, you’ll be able to see Garcia’s fine approach before watching the incident with the fan, who the police officer seems to accost him away from the scene.



Read more - Harrington defends rowdy golf fans



WATCH: @TheSergioGarcia removed his shoes and hit a remarkable second shot from a cart path during the opening day of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play! ⛳



Watch more action live from Texas on Sky Sports Golf from 2.15pm! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Sqsej0q985 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) March 22, 2018

Fan behaviour has been a huge talking point in recent weeks. Justin Thomas was criticised - and then apologised - for very publicly removing a fan at the Honda Classic, while Rory McIlroy had a fan ejected at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week for repeatedly shouting "Erica" - the name of McIlroy's wife.