Golf News

WATCH: Sergio Garcia holes 20ft putt then 'flosses'

By bunkered.co.uk09 June, 2018
Flossing. If you don’t know anything about the dance move of 2018, where have you been all year?

The routine, which involves moving your arms from side-to-side before moving one behind your back as if you are flossing as you switch sides, has boomed in popularity worldwide since its appearance on the video game ‘Fortnite’.

It's so popular, in fact, that even professional golfers are trying their hand at it, including a Masters champion who goes by the name of Sergio Garcia. Check out the Spaniard’s moves.

That's quite the US Open prep. All we need now is for Garcia to ‘floss’ after sinking the winning putt at Shinnecock Hills next week. That would be something.

If you’re keen to give flossing a go, here’s a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Face forward with your feet slightly apart and make fists with your hands.

Step 2: Swing both arms to the left, keeping them straight, while swinging your hips to the right.

Step 3: Keeping your arms straight, pull them back towards your body and to the right of your body in a sharp smooth movement, with one arm finishing in front, the other behind, while thrusting your hips to the left at the same time.

Step 4: With your arms to the right, hips to the left, repeat the above two steps moving your arms to the left and hips to the right in one movement.

Step 5: Repeat all of the above.

Now you've watched that, enjoy your weekend of flossing!

