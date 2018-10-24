WATCH: Sergio Garcia scores screamer in football match

His beloved Real Madrid have only scored once in their last five matches but, judging by this video, Sergio Garcia has no such problems finding the back of the net.



The 38-year-old former Masters champion scored a peach in the annual “Players vs Caddies” football match during the weather-hit Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

Garcia, who last month became the all-time leading points-scorer in the Ryder Cup, is no stranger to the ‘Beautiful Game’. He is the president and chairman of his hometown club, CF Borriol, for whom he has turned on various occasions over the past few years.

"Playing football is not as much pressure [as golf] because you don't have that much time to think ... everything is quicker, faster and you are moving all the time," he has previously said. "I have always enjoyed being part of a team and sharing things with your teammates."

