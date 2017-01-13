WATCH: Spieth’s fishing trip is a disaster

These young PGA Tour stars really are living the dream.

After finishing up their first rounds at the Sony Open, Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman took some time out by going fishing… on a kayak.

It started with a quick interview, where Kaufman told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis that he was a ‘terrible fisherman’.

"You're grabbing the hook right now …" Looks like Smylie Kaufman could use some fishing lessons pic.twitter.com/mSbU4IAjXq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2017

This next video didn’t really do anything to change that opinion.

Let's check in on Smylie … pic.twitter.com/aqCLCxi70i — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2017

Eventually, they got going…

Hudson Swafford shot an 8-under 62. He took some time to break down Smylie and Jordan's fishing skills after his round. pic.twitter.com/7Kuq9VAAoQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2017

But disaster struck as they attempted to get back to shore.

The inevitable finally happened. Hope those cell phones were in plastic bags, guys. pic.twitter.com/xjmJH5dIY7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2017

The reason for their capsize? Chasing a turtle, of course.

Chasing a sea turtle "crush" was a bad idea. That's when our fishing trip took a turn for the worst. Lost the fishing poles but survived https://t.co/SlLTMbgi9b — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) January 13, 2017

Thankfully, however, their mobile phones were saved!

