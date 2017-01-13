WATCH: Spieth’s fishing trip is a disaster

After finishing up their first rounds at the Sony Open, Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman took some time out by going fishing… on a kayak.
It started with a quick interview, where Kaufman told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis that he was a ‘terrible fisherman’.
"You're grabbing the hook right now …"
Looks like Smylie Kaufman could use some fishing lessons pic.twitter.com/mSbU4IAjXq
This next video didn’t really do anything to change that opinion.
Let's check in on Smylie … pic.twitter.com/aqCLCxi70i
Eventually, they got going…
Hudson Swafford shot an 8-under 62.
He took some time to break down Smylie and Jordan's fishing skills after his round. pic.twitter.com/7Kuq9VAAoQ
But disaster struck as they attempted to get back to shore.
The inevitable finally happened.
Hope those cell phones were in plastic bags, guys. pic.twitter.com/xjmJH5dIY7
The reason for their capsize? Chasing a turtle, of course.
Chasing a sea turtle "crush" was a bad idea. That's when our fishing trip took a turn for the worst. Lost the fishing poles but survived https://t.co/SlLTMbgi9b
Thankfully, however, their mobile phones were saved!
Victory. pic.twitter.com/EMeOCb67VS
