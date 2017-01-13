bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Golf News / WATCH: Spieth’s fishing trip is a disaster

WATCH: Spieth’s fishing trip is a disaster

By on January 13, 2017

SpiethSmylie

JORDAN SPIETH | PGA TOUR

These young PGA Tour stars really are living the dream.

After finishing up their first rounds at the Sony Open, Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman took some time out by going fishing… on a kayak.

It started with a quick interview, where Kaufman told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis that he was a ‘terrible fisherman’.

This next video didn’t really do anything to change that opinion.

Eventually, they got going…

But disaster struck as they attempted to get back to shore.

The reason for their capsize? Chasing a turtle, of course.

Thankfully, however, their mobile phones were saved!

Martin Inglis

Latest posts by Martin Inglis (see all)

More Reading

Bookmark and Share
Related Items
Add Comment Register



Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

bunkered Golf Magazine