search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH - This kid's reaction to his first hole-in-one is the best thing you'll see today

Golf News

WATCH - This kid's reaction to his first hole-in-one is the best thing you'll see today

By bunkered.co.uk20 September, 2018
Hole-In-One Twitter Video Twitter funny Fun stuff
Hole In One Kid

There's pure euphoria - and then there's this.

A 12-year-old boy reacting to his first-ever hole-in-one.

Details are sketchy. We don't know the kid's name, where he was playing or when this was filmed... but who cares? Just look at that reaction!

• IN PICS - Look at the trail of golf course destruction left by Storm Ali

• Bernard Gallacher: "I threw Dave Stockton's Christmas card in the fire"

Absolutely superb.

• Bryson DeChambeau's latest quirk is his weirdest yet

• "I thought they were kidding but they weren't" - how did the USGA surprise Jim Furyk?

Also, extra points for a perfectly-executed club twirl and the instant walk after the shot that says, 'Yeah, I flushed that'.

Full marks, young man. Outstanding stuff.

Related Articles - Hole-In-One

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Video

Related Articles - funny

Related Articles - Fun stuff

Golf News

Golf icon Renee Powell opens student halls in her name
Oliver Fisher makes European Tour history; fellow pros react
EXCLUSIVE Glasgow Golf Club captain describes "absolute devastation" over fire
Fire rips through clubhouse at Glasgow Golf Club
WATCH - This kid's reaction to his first hole-in-one is the best thing you'll see today

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
How to square the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow