There's pure euphoria - and then there's this.



A 12-year-old boy reacting to his first-ever hole-in-one.



Details are sketchy. We don't know the kid's name, where he was playing or when this was filmed... but who cares? Just look at that reaction!

12 years old. Hole in one. TAG someone below who's never gonna get an ace. pic.twitter.com/uEBHoDOoYC — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) September 19, 2018

Absolutely superb.

Also, extra points for a perfectly-executed club twirl and the instant walk after the shot that says, 'Yeah, I flushed that'.

Full marks, young man. Outstanding stuff.

