WATCH: Thomas Pieters takes frustrations out on putter

A frustrating week finally caught up with Thomas Pieters during the second round of the Omega European Masters yesterday – and his putter felt the brunt of it.



The big-hitting Belgian missed out on a wild card for the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National when European captain Thomas Bjorn announced his four picks on Wednesday.

He looked to have put that disappointment behind him when he opened his European Masters title bid with a 67 on Thursday… only to bogey three of his first four holes on Friday. He then handed back the two shots he recovered on the sixth and ninth with an ugly double-bogey on the 12th.

Then he came to the par-5 14th, where things really unravelled.

Attempting to hit the green in two, Pieters instead found the water – not once, but TWICE.

He ultimately walked off with a quadruple-bogey nine and promptly took his frustration out on his putter.



Pieters has a knack for breaking clubs in fits of pique.

Earlier this year, footage of him snapping an iron around his neck after an errant shot at the BMW PGA Championship went viral.