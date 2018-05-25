Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
WATCH: Thomas Pieters uses his NECK to snap club

By Michael McEwan25 May, 2018
Thomas Pieters BMW PGA Championship European Tour
Thomas Pieters Club Snap

Don’t try this at home!

After hitting a poor second shot on the par-5 fourth hole at Wentworth in today’s second round of the BMW PGA Championship, Belgian star Thomas Pieters took his frustration out on the offending club he’d just used.

Only he didn’t throw it, slam it into the ground, or even break it across his leg.

Instead, he put it behind his head and, well… see for yourself. 

On the one hand, you have to admire the neck strength. Massively impressive.

On the other, you have to think he got lucky that he didn’t do himself a serious injury. Those shafts are razor-sharp when you split them. Besides anything else, breaking clubs isn’t the best example to set.

Still, the reaction to it on social media was predictably entertaining.

