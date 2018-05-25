WATCH: Thomas Pieters uses his NECK to snap club

Don’t try this at home!



After hitting a poor second shot on the par-5 fourth hole at Wentworth in today’s second round of the BMW PGA Championship, Belgian star Thomas Pieters took his frustration out on the offending club he’d just used.

Only he didn’t throw it, slam it into the ground, or even break it across his leg.

Instead, he put it behind his head and, well… see for yourself.

MORE - Kings of Distance attendee 'loved going head-to-head' with Pieters

I really shouldn’t laugh but this is why I love Thomas Pieters! He’s just so relatable... pic.twitter.com/Jei3FIFpFM — TomRehn9 (@tomrehn9) May 25, 2018

RELATED - Henrik Stenson's caddie throws his boss's club in a LAKE



On the one hand, you have to admire the neck strength. Massively impressive.



On the other, you have to think he got lucky that he didn’t do himself a serious injury. Those shafts are razor-sharp when you split them. Besides anything else, breaking clubs isn’t the best example to set.

Still, the reaction to it on social media was predictably entertaining.

Thomas Pieters breaking a club round his neck 😂 class #BMWPGAChampionship — Seahawks Kid 💚💙 (@Harry_Craig96) May 25, 2018

Thomas Pieters down to 13 clubs @BMWPGA — Jonny Cod (@jonnycod) May 25, 2018

@Thomas_Pieters maybe you could donate some clubs to me Thomas. I'd like to be able to break mine at times then I remember how much this cost me!! Get in touch I'll take whatever's going. Topman — Chris Sloan (@BigsloanerChris) May 25, 2018

Thomas Pieters viral neck club-snap klaxon. — TomCrouchGolf (@TomCrouchGolf) May 25, 2018